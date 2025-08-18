Townsquare Capital LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,671,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,024,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 530,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,905,000 after buying an additional 117,810 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,124,000 after buying an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,249,000 after purchasing an additional 158,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total transaction of $128,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,727,115.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,714.29. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $267.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.54 and a 200-day moving average of $180.01. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $275.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.37 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Danske cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.36.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

