Townsquare Capital LLC Has $391,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,210,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $51.00 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF
