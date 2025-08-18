Townsquare Capital LLC Has $391,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $11,210,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $51.00 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

