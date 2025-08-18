Townsquare Capital LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in News Corporation $NWSA

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in News were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWSA. Asset Value Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $122,391,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of News by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,941,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,088,000 after buying an additional 3,678,215 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of News by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 8,962,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,817,000 after buying an additional 2,569,343 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter worth $45,102,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 5,382,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,240,000 after buying an additional 936,702 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.34.

Shares of NWSA

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. News Corporation has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. News’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

