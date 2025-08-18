Townsquare Capital LLC Has $405,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,185,000 after buying an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,689,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,748,000 after purchasing an additional 114,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

