Townsquare Capital LLC Has $465,000 Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIVN. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 107.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

