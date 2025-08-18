Townsquare Capital LLC Has $472,000 Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. $CHT

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 7,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $44.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.03.

Chunghwa Telecom Increases Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 billion. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.6695 per share. This represents a yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.97%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.