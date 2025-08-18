Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE A opened at $119.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $153.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day moving average is $118.08.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.