Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Black Hills Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.69 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 68.01%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

