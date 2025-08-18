Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April $GAPR

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,345 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

GAPR opened at $38.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The firm has a market cap of $242.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

