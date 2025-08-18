Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Generac by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC opened at $198.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

