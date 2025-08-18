Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 416,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Biogen by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.74.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $207.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

