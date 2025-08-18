Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 17,386.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 73,372 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after purchasing an additional 195,389 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $69.76 on Monday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.74.

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $280.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $74.00 target price on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on CAVA Group from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.44.

In other news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $2,394,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 792,318 shares in the company, valued at $59,550,620.88. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $230,139.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 350,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,321,708.44. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,089. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

