Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in State Street Corporation $STT

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,408 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $80,294,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,148,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,166,000 after acquiring an additional 563,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $42,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $111.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $96.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

