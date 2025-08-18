Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 232.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,469 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.54.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

