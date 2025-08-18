Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August $ZAUG

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August Company Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr August (ZAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

