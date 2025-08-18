Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 3,780 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. $TFPM

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,717,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after buying an additional 1,183,827 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2,463.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 802,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 226,330 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 436,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 157,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

TFPM stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of -0.20. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.76 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 53.11%. Equities analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Triple Flag Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TFPM

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.