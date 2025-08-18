Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 563 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PWZ

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 182,810 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

PWZ opened at $23.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

