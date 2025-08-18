Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $379,000 Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

