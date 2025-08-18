Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $398,000 Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6,720.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,281,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,092,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after buying an additional 132,678 shares during the last quarter.

AIRR stock opened at $89.70 on Monday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

