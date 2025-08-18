Townsquare Capital LLC Takes $430,000 Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,017,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.