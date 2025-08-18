Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.9286.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREX. B. Riley raised shares of Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

NYSE:TREX opened at $63.09 on Monday. Trex has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.49 million. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Trex by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Trex by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

