Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) versus GATX (NYSE:GATX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) and GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinity Industries and GATX”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Industries $3.08 billion 0.72 $138.40 million $1.14 24.05 GATX $1.59 billion 3.51 $284.20 million $8.74 17.88

Profitability

GATX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Trinity Industries. GATX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trinity Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Trinity Industries and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Industries 3.83% 8.49% 1.25% GATX 19.13% 12.52% 2.49%

Dividends

Trinity Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. GATX pays an annual dividend of $2.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Trinity Industries pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GATX pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Industries has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years and GATX has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Trinity Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Trinity Industries has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GATX has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Trinity Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of GATX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Trinity Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of GATX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trinity Industries and GATX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 GATX 0 2 1 0 2.33

Trinity Industries currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.29%. GATX has a consensus price target of $167.6667, indicating a potential upside of 7.28%. Given GATX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than Trinity Industries.

Summary

GATX beats Trinity Industries on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 109,295 railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment manufactures freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance and modification services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. It sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. It also offers maintenance services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling services. In addition, the company manufactures commercial aircraft jet engines and leases aircraft spare engines; and owns and manages tank containers that are leased to chemical, industrial gas, energy, food, cryogenic and pharmaceutical industries, and tank container operators, as well as provides tank container sourcing, remarketing, and inspection and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated a fleet of approximately 148,500 railcars; 493 four-axle and 30 six-axle locomotives; 399 aircraft spare engines; and 23,931 tank containers. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

