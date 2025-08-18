Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Update

Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 69,500 shares, adropof56.3% from the July 15th total of 159,200 shares. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $236.48 million, a PE ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 1.44. Trivago N.V. ADS has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.3% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 11.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 92,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trivago N.V. ADS in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS by 2,050.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trivago N.V. ADS during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.10 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

