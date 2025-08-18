TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG) Short Interest Update

TruGolf Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 123,000 shares, agrowthof143.6% from the July 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately19.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately19.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 243,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TRUG stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. TruGolf has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.91.

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($2.00). The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that TruGolf will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TruGolf announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 26.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered TruGolf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

