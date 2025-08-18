Truist Financial Cuts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $602.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $619.00 to $602.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.47.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $488.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $371.16 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $511.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

