UBS Group Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $180.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.84.

Applied Materials stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.54. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.93%.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 22.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.8% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,387,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,459,000 after purchasing an additional 123,911 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 37.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,044 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

