UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Stock Price

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

BNL stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

