UL Solutions Inc. $ULS Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UL Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in UL Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 118,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter.

ULS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.50) on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UL Solutions from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

Shares of ULS opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.00. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.96.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.55 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. UL Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

