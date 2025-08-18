Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $475.1739.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $542.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $327.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $521.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.47. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $534.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

