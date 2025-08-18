Unifi (UFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share and revenue of $149.84 million for the quarter.

Unifi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. Unifi has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Unifi during the first quarter worth about $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Unifi during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unifi during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

