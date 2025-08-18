United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). In a filing disclosed on August 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Parcel Service stock on July 16th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on 7/22/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) on 7/22/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) on 7/22/2025.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:UPS opened at $88.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $145.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Canada decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

