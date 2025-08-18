United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:AD) CEO Sells $7,069,341.00 in Stock

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:AD – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas W. Chambers sold 93,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $7,069,341.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,552. This trade represents a 84.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

United States Cellular Trading Down 1.5%

United States Cellular stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -249.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AD. Zacks Research upgraded United States Cellular to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

