Urgent.ly FY2025 EPS Forecast Decreased by Chardan Capital

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Urgent.ly in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital analyst J. Mcilree now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($15.45) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($14.18). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Urgent.ly’s FY2026 earnings at ($7.73) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Urgent.ly from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Urgent.ly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Urgent.ly Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ ULY opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -1.42. Urgent.ly has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $17.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urgent.ly

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urgent.ly stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 165,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.23% of Urgent.ly at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urgent.ly Company Profile

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

