US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $273.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 797,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $52,139,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,964,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,185,356.46. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $98,349.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,105.52. This trade represents a 4.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

