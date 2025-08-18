US Bancorp DE Buys 2,092 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,622,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,228,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,297 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,336,000. Finally, RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 3.6%

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.