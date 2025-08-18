US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Parsons Corporation $PSN

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Parsons were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Parsons by 2.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Parsons by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Parsons by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Parsons by 63.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $79.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.89. Parsons Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Parsons from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.70.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

