US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 167.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Corporation Indiana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on THFF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $55.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.28 million. Analysts predict that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Corporation Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.