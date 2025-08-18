US Bancorp DE Has $116,000 Holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9,209.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 24,130 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $747,514.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,388,014 shares in the company, valued at $66,386,789.20. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $118,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,001.60. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold a total of 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VKTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

Shares of VKTX opened at $40.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 0.67. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). Viking Therapeutics’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

