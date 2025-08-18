US Bancorp DE Has $86,000 Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hayward were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its stake in Hayward by 5.3% in the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 397,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC grew its position in Hayward by 99.3% in the first quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 31,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hayward by 11.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Stock Down 1.9%

Hayward stock opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,739,311.50. The trade was a 6.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $924,919.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,521,455.80. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,142 shares of company stock worth $2,347,527. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

