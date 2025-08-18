US Bancorp DE Sells 292 Shares of Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dayforce news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $113,265.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,703,656.84. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $110,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 190,811 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,513.11. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,382 shares of company stock worth $539,860. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $52.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 176.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.09. Dayforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $82.69.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.83 million. Dayforce had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dayforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dayforce from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dayforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.93.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

