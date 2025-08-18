US Bancorp DE Sells 586 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,827,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,470,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,517,000 after buying an additional 984,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,086,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,129,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,057,000 after buying an additional 195,085 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 610,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 139,669 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.1566 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

