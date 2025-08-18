US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,000 shares, anincreaseof66.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Approximately0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Price Performance

UTRE opened at $49.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.43. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1538 per share. This is an increase from US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

