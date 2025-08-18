USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) Director Michael Blitzer Sells 2,091,849 Shares

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) Director Michael Blitzer sold 2,091,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $32,946,621.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
USA Rare Earth Stock Performance
USAR stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. USA Rare Earth Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99.
USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On USA Rare Earth
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in USA Rare Earth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000.
About USA Rare Earth
USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.
