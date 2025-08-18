USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on USAR. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, June 13th.

USA Rare Earth Stock Down 3.3%

USAR stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.99. USA Rare Earth has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05.

In other USA Rare Earth news, Director Michael Blitzer sold 2,091,849 shares of USA Rare Earth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $32,946,621.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAR. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the second quarter worth $147,000.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

