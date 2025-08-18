USANA Health Sciences, Inc. $USNA Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USNA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $106,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,207.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $190,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,364 shares of company stock worth $342,536. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $30.39 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $555.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $235.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

