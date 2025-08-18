UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Down 45.9% in July

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,000 shares, adeclineof45.9% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

UTStarcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $2.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. UTStarcom has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.22.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About UTStarcom

(Get Free Report)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.