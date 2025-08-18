V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Receives $16.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. BNP Paribas downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of V.F. and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of VFC opened at $13.05 on Friday. V.F. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently -276.92%.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell purchased 85,840 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,903.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 295,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,112.38. This represents a 40.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 50,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $602,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,398.10. This trade represents a 21.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 185,840 shares of company stock worth $2,198,403. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 94.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 158.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 34,915 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 46.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

