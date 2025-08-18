VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 166,700 shares, adropof49.0% from the July 15th total of 326,700 shares. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 586,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 586,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently,0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 81,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,086,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,809,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 284,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.