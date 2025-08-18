VanEck Vietnam ETF $VNM Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 12,160.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 800,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,428 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000.

Get VanEck Vietnam ETF alerts:

VanEck Vietnam ETF Stock Up 58.7%

Shares of VNM opened at $17.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $547.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vietnam ETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.