Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 536,071 Shares of The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,634,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Wendy’s worth $316,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 29.8% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd lifted its position in Wendy’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 28,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 14.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 32.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 624,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after buying an additional 152,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $58,984.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer directly owned 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $338,206.08. This trade represents a 21.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $10.57 on Monday. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.95 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 103.07% and a net margin of 8.63%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

